زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

یک خورشید گرفتگی جزئی را در دنیای علم Telus تجربه کنید

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 12، 2023
یک خورشید گرفتگی جزئی را در دنیای علم Telus تجربه کنید

On Saturday, the skies over Alberta will witness a rare phenomenon as a partial solar eclipse takes place. Edmonton’s Telus World of Science, in collaboration with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton, invites the public to safely view the eclipse through free telescope viewing at the RASC Observatory in Coronation Park.

This particular eclipse is known as an annular solar eclipse, not because it occurs annually, but because “annular” refers to a ring. Senior manager of planetarium and space sciences at Telus World of Science, Frank Florian, explains that during this eclipse, the moon’s disc is slightly smaller than the sun’s. As a result, when the moon covers the sun, a ring of sunlight is visible around the moon, creating an annulus. This is why it is called an annular solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, the “ring of fire,” which refers to the bright circle of sunlight around the moon, will only be visible in a few locations along a narrow path on Earth, and Edmonton is not along that route. However, residents of Edmonton can still enjoy a partial solar eclipse, with approximately 53% of the solar surface being covered at the maximum point of the eclipse at 10:28 a.m.

It is crucial to note that looking directly at the sun is extremely dangerous, especially during a solar eclipse. Florian warns that even on a regular day, it is harmful to gaze at the sun without proper protective eyewear. To safely witness the eclipse, Florian encourages people to visit the science center and utilize the telescopes and viewing glasses provided.

The partial solar eclipse is expected to last for two hours and 27 minutes, starting at 9:17 a.m. and concluding at 11:44 a.m., with the maximum point of the eclipse occurring at 10:28 a.m. Entrance to the observatory at Telus World of Science on Saturday is free of charge.

منابع:
– Telus World of Science – Edmonton
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی: یک پدیده نادر قابل مشاهده در آمریکا

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات