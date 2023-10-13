Scientists have revealed that more than 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have lost volume over the past 25 years, posing a significant risk of rising sea levels. This loss of ice volume is believed to be caused by human-induced warming, as the ice shelves act as crucial stabilizers for the massive glaciers on the continent.

Ice shelves are extensions of the ice sheets that cover Antarctica, floating on the surrounding seas. They function as “plugs,” slowing down the flow of ice from glaciers into the ocean. As these ice shelves shrink, the stability of the plugs weakens, leading to increased ice loss from the glaciers.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, analyzed more than 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of Antarctica’s 162 ice shelves. Out of the 71 ice shelves studied, their volume decreased between 1997 and 2021. This deterioration of ice shelves has contributed approximately six millimeters to the global sea level rise during the study period, according to Benjamin Davison, the lead researcher from the University of Leeds.

While Antarctica currently contributes only 6% to the total sea level rise, there is a concern that this could substantially increase if the ice shelves continue to deteriorate. The quarter-century under review saw approximately 67 trillion tonnes of ice leaking into the ocean, offset by 59 trillion tonnes being added, resulting in a net release of 7.5 trillion tonnes of meltwater.

The study also highlighted the uneven impact on different regions of Antarctica. In western Antarctica, ice shelves lost volume due to exposure to warmer waters eroding them from below. Melting at the base accounted for 95% of the net loss of 1.9 trillion tonnes of ice in the western Getz Ice Shelf alone. Calving, the process in which chunks of ice break away into the ocean, accounted for the remaining loss.

In contrast, ice shelves in eastern Antarctica either remained stable or experienced growth, protected by a band of cold water along the coast that shielded them from warmer currents. However, Anna Hogg, a University of Leeds professor and co-author of the study, emphasized the steady attrition due to melting and calving in the region, providing further evidence of Antarctica’s changing climate.

The implications of melting ice shelves extend beyond rising sea levels. It could disrupt global ocean circulation, which plays a crucial role in transporting nutrients, heat, and carbon. The added freshwater from the melting ice may dilute the dense and salty waters of the Southern Ocean, potentially weakening the global ocean conveyor belt and impacting global climate regulation.

Further research and monitoring of Antarctica’s ice shelves are necessary to understand the long-term consequences of their deterioration on sea levels and global climate regulation.

