علم

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 5، 2023
ستاره های قدیمی کمبود مشتری داغ را نشان می دهند

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

منبع: Universe Today

