زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

آتنا: سیستم مدل‌سازی آتش با هوش مصنوعی در مقابله با آتش‌سوزی‌های جنگلی در نیوساوت ولز

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 4، 2023
آتنا: سیستم مدل‌سازی آتش با هوش مصنوعی در مقابله با آتش‌سوزی‌های جنگلی در نیوساوت ولز

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

منابع:

- Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

اهمیت رضایت و حفظ حریم خصوصی در بازاریابی آنلاین

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

صخره های کیهانی: پرده برداری از تولد ستاره پنهان

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مقصد بعدی مریخ نورد استقامت: نقطه جورابی

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

اهمیت رضایت و حفظ حریم خصوصی در بازاریابی آنلاین

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

صخره های کیهانی: پرده برداری از تولد ستاره پنهان

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مقصد بعدی مریخ نورد استقامت: نقطه جورابی

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب یافته های شگفت انگیزی را در مورد کهکشان های اولیه نشان می دهد

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات