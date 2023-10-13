A Whangārei man, Brendon Reid, had a surprise sighting of a “massive fireball” while watching television at his home late at night. Intrigued by the sight, Reid went online and discovered fireballs.nz, a website that provides information about meteorites and allows people to report their sightings. He uploaded his sighting and received an email from James Scott, a professor at the Otago University Department of Geology, who confirmed that what Reid had seen was indeed a meteorite.

This encounter sparked Reid’s interest in meteorites, and he decided to get involved with the Fireballs Aotearoa project spearheaded by Scott. Reid now has a fireball camera installed at his home, which records activities in the night sky and sends the data to Otago University. The hope is to locate the next meteorite that lands in New Zealand using these fireball cameras, which can triangulate meteors. Scott explained that New Zealand has had nine known meteorites in the past 160 years, with only two of them being falls (collected immediately after landing). The remaining seven were found by chance.

The lack of a central reporting system for fireball sightings has made finding fallen meteorites challenging. Scott emphasized the need for more cameras, particularly in areas with large coverage gaps like Northland. On December 12th, the New Zealand network will have a unique opportunity to witness the first meteor shower associated with comet 469/Wirtanen. People interested in participating in the project can sign up on the fireballs.nz website. Ready-to-go cameras are available for purchase at $550, and participants only need access to a standard wall socket, good Wi-Fi, and a way to connect the camera to their building.

The goal is not only to locate meteorites in New Zealand but also to gather valuable information about the formation and evolution of the solar system. These rocks provide insights into the early stages of the solar system and its development over time.

