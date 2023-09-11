زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

دنباله دار سبز تازه کشف شده نیشیمورا برای اولین بار پس از 400 سال قابل مشاهده است

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 11، 2023
دنباله دار سبز تازه کشف شده نیشیمورا برای اولین بار پس از 400 سال قابل مشاهده است

A newly-discovered green comet named Nishimura, after amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura who discovered it, is currently visible for the first time in more than 400 years. Nishimura spotted the comet using a Canon digital camera and a telephoto lens. Comets are chunks of dirty ice that remain from the debris left over when our solar system first formed. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and are frozen and invisible to us. However, occasionally, a comet will approach the sun.

As the sun’s heat begins to evaporate the icy material in the comet, the dirt and dust inside become freed, creating the tail of the comet that is visible from Earth. Nishimura’s discovery is remarkable considering the prevalence of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura often find it challenging to discover something that is not already on the star chart.

To see the Nishimura comet, you need to be in the northern hemisphere and look towards your eastern horizon before sunrise. The best opportunity to see it is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. On September 17, the comet will be closest to the sun and will eventually become visible from the southern hemisphere. Look for it in the constellation of Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a good view.

منابع: همه چیز در نظر گرفته شد, ناسا, NurPhoto از طریق گتی ایماژ

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

چگونه حرکت شانه و آرنج انسان از نزول درخت نشات گرفته است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

شواهد جدید حاکی از وجود پتانسیل آب در سیاره فراخورشیدی K2-18b است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

کشف غافلگیرکننده بینش جدیدی در مورد کهکشان های حلقه قطبی نشان می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات