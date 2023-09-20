نقش سلول های بنیادی غیر طبیعی در کرانیوسینوستوزیس

Craniosynostosis is a condition that involves the premature fusion of the top of the skull in infants. This can lead to abnormal brain development if left untreated. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have conducted a preclinical study to better understand the underlying causes of craniosynostosis.

The study, published in the journal Nature, focused on one of the most common gene mutations associated with craniosynostosis. The researchers found that this mutation induces the abnormal proliferation of a previously unknown type of bone-forming stem cell called DDR2+ stem cells. These cells contribute to the premature fusion of the skull.

Previously, researchers had discovered another type of bone-forming stem cell known as CTSK+ stem cells in the top of the skull. They suspected that these cells played a role in craniosynostosis. However, in this study, the researchers found that the gene mutation associated with craniosynostosis led to the depletion of CTSK+ stem cells, rather than their activation. This led them to investigate the role of DDR2+ stem cells.

Further experiments and analysis revealed that DDR2+ stem cells are responsible for driving abnormal suture fusion. These stem cells proliferate abnormally when the CTSK+ stem cells, which normally suppress their production, die off due to the gene mutation.

The researchers also examined human tissue samples from craniosynostosis surgeries and found similar DDR2+ and CTSK+ stem cells. This highlights the clinical relevance of their findings in mice.

Based on their findings, the researchers suggest that suppressing the proliferation of DDR2+ stem cells could be a potential treatment for craniosynostosis. The CTSK+ stem cells achieve this suppression by secreting a growth factor protein called IGF-1. The researchers speculate that mimicking these methods could help prevent abnormal skull fusion.

The study opens up new possibilities for treating craniosynostosis, potentially reducing the need for multiple surgeries. Future research will focus on identifying other types of bone-forming stem cells in the skull and further understanding the complexity of this condition.

