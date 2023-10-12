زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

آزمایشگاه ImageTech SFU فناوری جدیدی را برای پیشبرد تحقیقات مغز به دست می آورد

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 12، 2023
آزمایشگاه ImageTech SFU فناوری جدیدی را برای پیشبرد تحقیقات مغز به دست می آورد

The ImageTech Lab at Simon Fraser University (SFU), located at Surrey Memorial Hospital, has recently acquired new technology that will greatly enhance brain research and our understanding of brain injuries and diseases. The lab has installed the state-of-the-art TRIUX™ neo, which allows researchers to access the latest high-density magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology. This is the first facility in Western Canada to house both MEG and 3T whole-body high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.

The addition of the TRIUX™ neo expands the lab’s capabilities for performing advanced scans on both adults and children. The MEG provides highly detailed information about brain activity, enabling researchers to study a range of brain disorders and diseases including epilepsy, autism, mental illness, brain injuries, tumors, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

The new technology will be particularly beneficial for researchers from SFU’s Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology (INN). The MEG will be used in conjunction with MRI scans to establish baseline data on brain function and structure. This data will help researchers gain a better understanding of the genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that influence the onset, progression, and symptoms of dementia.

The TRIUX™ neo also offers internal helium recyclers, reducing costs and aligning with SFU’s sustainability goals. This technology eliminates the need to continuously refill helium by circulating it in a closed cycle.

With the implementation of the new MEG technology, SFU’s ImageTech Lab has become a world-class clinical research facility. Researchers now have unparalleled opportunities to observe the brain in action and make significant strides in the treatment of brain disorders and diseases.

Source: Simon Fraser University’s ImageTech Lab, Surrey Memorial Hospital

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا سفر به سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات