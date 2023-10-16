برخورد ابرنواخترهای نادیده منجر به پیدایش ابرهای غبار سیروس و ابرهای مولکولی بین ستاره ای می شود

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the dynamics of neutral hydrogen gas within the North Celestial Pole (NCP) Loop. In a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers have found that a collision between two supernova shells has created the necessary conditions for the formation of cirrus dust clouds. These clouds are essential precursors for the birth of stars, planets, and interstellar molecular clouds, which are fundamental components for the building blocks of life.

The study was led by Dr. Joan Schmelz, an Astronomer Emerita at the Universities Space Research Association. The research focused on supernova explosions that are associated with the unseen companion of binary star systems studied by the Gaia spacecraft. The data gathered from the Effelsberg telescope in Germany revealed multiple signatures of an expanding shell, which includes the Low-Latitude-Intermediate-Velocity (LLIV) Arch on the approaching side and the NCP Loop.

According to Dr. Schmelz, “Supernovae this old haven’t gotten much attention since most of the interesting emission has faded away. But we’re finding more and more evidence that they may be responsible for some of the interesting structure and dynamics of interstellar hydrogen clouds.”

As the supernova remnant ages, the X-rays, synchrotron radiation, and optical light begin to disappear, but the shell continues to expand from its own momentum. This expansion phase spans hundreds of thousands of years and can be observed best through radio emission from neutral hydrogen atoms studied by the Effelsberg telescope.

The study suggests that the hydrogen on the receding side of the shell is interacting with the gas approaching on the near side of a second shell, leading to the formation of the NCP Loop at their intersection. Distances to the LLIV Arch and NCP Loop, approximately 550 and 700 light years respectively, were determined using the primary stars in each binary system.

Gerrit Verschuur, a co-author of the paper and a radio astronomer, emphasizes the significance of this work by stating, “Distance is one of the most challenging measurements in astronomy… for the first time, we know where they are and how they came to be.”

Knowing the distances to these radio clouds is crucial in order to compare observations with models and calculate the fundamental parameters of the hydrogen clouds. These parameters include mass, age, energy, and momentum, which are essential for verifying theoretical predictions and advancing our knowledge of interstellar space.

The results of this study confirm that the LLIV Arch and NCP Loop are part of expanding shells that align with the predictions of aging supernovae models. Understanding the genesis of cirrus dust clouds and interstellar molecular clouds is a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

منابع:

– University Space Research Association