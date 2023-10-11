زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

محقق دانشگاه آلبرتا روش‌های نوآورانه‌ای برای تبدیل دی‌اکسید کربن و گلیسرول به مواد با ارزش افزوده توسعه داده است.

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 11، 2023
محقق دانشگاه آلبرتا روش‌های نوآورانه‌ای برای تبدیل دی‌اکسید کربن و گلیسرول به مواد با ارزش افزوده توسعه داده است.

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

چشم انداز در حال تغییر جامعه آنلاین اوتیسم

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

خورشید گرفتگی منظره حلقه آتش

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

الماس: پادشاه سختی، اما آیا چیزی سخت تر است؟

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

چشم انداز در حال تغییر جامعه آنلاین اوتیسم

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی منظره حلقه آتش

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

الماس: پادشاه سختی، اما آیا چیزی سخت تر است؟

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

یک رویداد خیره کننده آسمانی: خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی برای زیبایی آسمان ها

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات