زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

کتاب آشپزی جدید راهنمای دستور العمل های شیمیایی جستجو برای حیات فرازمینی

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 1، 2023
کتاب آشپزی جدید راهنمای دستور العمل های شیمیایی جستجو برای حیات فرازمینی

Scientists have compiled a comprehensive list of chemical recipes that have the potential to form life, which can guide the search for life on distant exoplanets. These recipes involve combinations of molecules from across the periodic table and generate self-reproducing patterns of reactions known as autocatalytic reactions.

Autocatalytic reactions encourage the repeated occurrence of the same reaction and are considered crucial for sustaining life. The researchers have identified 270 combinations of molecules that have the potential for sustained autocatalysis. These recipes can help scientists simulate the conditions observed in distant exoplanets and investigate the potential for life.

While it may never be possible to definitively know how life originated on Earth, the researchers believe that by recreating planetary conditions in a test tube, they can understand the dynamics of sustaining life in the first place. By using the newly published list of recipes, scientists can investigate the potential for life on exoplanets by simulating the conditions observed in these distant worlds.

The research also has implications for filtering out exoplanets where life may not exist. By understanding the type of chemical reactions taking place in an abiotic or prebiotic environment, scientists can more easily identify false-positive biosignatures. This knowledge will help narrow down the search for habitable exoplanets and focus efforts on those with the greatest potential for hosting life.

Overall, this comprehensive cookbook of chemical recipes provides valuable insights into the potential biochemistries that could exist beyond Earth. It opens up new avenues for the exploration of life in the universe and enhances our understanding of the conditions necessary for life to emerge.

منابع:
– Betül Kaçar, et al. (2021). Autocatalytic Comproportionation Reactions as a Probabilistic Route to Biotic Complexity. Journal of the American Chemical Society.
– اعتبار تصویر: ناسا

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2008 QY: جزئیات و پیامدهای بالقوه

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات