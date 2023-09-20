Microcombs: باز کردن پتانسیل لیزرهای با کارایی بالا

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have achieved a significant breakthrough in the development of microcombs, making them ten times more efficient and opening the door to new discoveries in space exploration and healthcare. Microcombs, which are essentially rulers made of light, have the potential to revolutionize various fields due to their ability to precisely measure frequencies.

A microcomb works by using a laser to send photons that circulate inside a microresonator, dividing the light into a wide range of frequencies. These frequencies are positioned in relation to each other, creating a new kind of light source with multiple frequencies in unison, similar to lasers.

The applications of microcombs are vast, ranging from calibrating instruments used in the search for exoplanets to monitoring one’s health by analyzing breath samples. However, previous microcombs faced limitations in terms of efficiency, preventing them from realizing their full potential.

The researchers at Chalmers University have overcome this limitation by developing a method that increases the laser power of the microcomb by ten times and raises its efficiency from around 1 percent to over 50 percent. This method involves the use of two microresonators, which work together to enhance the performance of the microcomb.

This breakthrough is significant because it brings high-performance laser technology to a wider range of markets. For example, microcombs can be used in lidar modules for autonomous vehicles, GPS satellites, environmental sensing drones, and data centers for bandwidth-intensive AI applications.

The increased efficiency and power of microcombs have the potential to accelerate advancements in space exploration, healthcare, and various other industries. This research paves the way for further developments in laser technology and showcases the game-changing capabilities of microcombs.

