زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ابزارهای ژنتیکی امیدی برای بقای مرجان ها در میان تهدیدات رو به رشد است

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 11، 2023
ابزارهای ژنتیکی امیدی برای بقای مرجان ها در میان تهدیدات رو به رشد است

A new study suggests that genetic tools could be the key to identifying coral strains that have the best chance of withstanding the devastating effects of a disease currently afflicting Caribbean reefs. The research highlights the choice that humanity may soon have to make between domesticating certain coral species or allowing them to disappear from the oceans altogether.

The disease, known as white band disease, has been destroying the coral tissue and killing entire colonies of coral in the Caribbean since the 1970s. While the exact cause of the disease is still unknown, scientists suspect that a bacteria may be responsible. Efforts to combat white band disease have involved the mass production of corals through fragmentation and regrowth, though this method only addresses the symptom and not the cause of the disease.

However, scientists at Northeastern University, partnering with others, conducted a study to identify genetic patterns in the DNA of different corals that made some more resistant to the disease than others. They collected live coral samples from 100 different strains of staghorn coral and exposed them to a coral slurry infected by white band disease. By comparing the corals’ performances and genetic patterns, the researchers were able to identify ten regions in the coral genomes associated with an ability to withstand the disease.

While 15 coral strains were found to be highly resistant, 31 had average or below-average resistance, with 15 of those being highly susceptible to the disease. The findings provide coral conservation groups with a tool to screen corals for their genetic vulnerability to white band disease, ensuring that only disease-resistant strains are used in coral restoration efforts.

However, the research does not address potential downsides of genetic mutations. Some mutations that make a coral resistant to one type of infection may also make it more sensitive to other threats, such as hot water or reduced fertility. Future studies will examine the genetic links between disease resistance and temperature tolerance.

In a commentary accompanying the study, coral scientists Laura Mydlarz and Erinn Muller suggest that the research offers hope for coral restoration programs to select more resilient corals that can better withstand the dangers currently facing coral reefs. As threats to these reefs intensify, efforts to preserve them must adapt accordingly.

منابع:
– The original article: https://therevelator.org/coral-regeneration/
– Second paragraph:
– Definitions: [Coral polyps](https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/coral-reef/)
– Fourth paragraph:
– Definitions: [Anthropocene](https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/anthropocene/)

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا سفر به سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات