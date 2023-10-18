زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

اهمیت حفظ حریم خصوصی و رضایت در تبلیغات آنلاین

In the digital era, online advertising has become an integral part of our browsing experience. As users, we often encounter websites that ask for our consent to use cookies. But what exactly does that mean?

When we click “Accept” on a cookie consent banner, we are giving permission to websites to store and access data on our devices. This data can be used for various purposes, such as personalizing ads or content, analyzing website traffic, and more.

However, it is crucial to understand that our consent should not be taken for granted. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe has laid down specific rules regarding the use of cookies and other tracking technologies to protect users’ privacy.

The GDPR distinguishes different types of necessary technical storage or access and defines them as follows:

  • Strictly necessary: This refers to the storage or access that is required to enable the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the user.
  • Preference storage: This involves storing preferences that are not explicitly requested by the user.
  • Statistical purposes: Storage or access used exclusively for statistical analysis, which does not personally identify the user.
  • User profiling and advertising tracking: This type of storage or access is used to create user profiles for targeted advertising or tracking users across multiple websites for marketing purposes.

It is important for websites to clearly state their cookie usage and obtain proper consent from users. This ensures that users are aware of how their data will be used and have the opportunity to make an informed decision about their privacy preferences.

While cookies and online advertising have their benefits, it is essential to strike a balance between personalization and the protection of user privacy. By adhering to regulations and obtaining user consent, websites can build trust with their users and create a more transparent browsing experience.

