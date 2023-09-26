زندگی شهری

علم

یافته های مطالعه، نئاندرتال ها خبره غذاهای دریایی بودند

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 26، 2023
A recent study challenges the conventional view of Neanderthals as primitive cavemen by revealing that they were actually early fans of seafood. Excavations in a cave called Gruta de Figueira Brava near Lisbon have provided evidence of Neanderthals enjoying seafood delicacies approximately 90,000 years ago. Stone tools, charcoal remnants, and a large number of shells and bones were among the artifacts found.

Analyzing the archaeological remains, the Spanish research team identified a wide variety of shellfish, with brown crabs being the dominant species. These crabs, known for their tender and sweet meat, suggest that Neanderthals had a refined taste. The evidence also indicated that the crabs were harvested by the Neanderthals from tide pools during the summer months. The absence of signs of predation from other animals suggests that these crabs were actively hunted rather than scavenged.

The researchers also discovered that the crabs had been roasted at temperatures between 300 and 500 degrees Celsius (572-932 degrees Fahrenheit). This finding further supports the idea that Neanderthals were not primitive cave dwellers but had the ability to control fire and utilize it in cooking.

Dr. Mariana Nabais, lead author of the study, emphasizes that the notion of Neanderthals as top-level carnivores living off large herbivores is biased. The study’s findings challenge the idea that marine foods played a major role in the emergence of cognitive abilities among modern human populations. Neanderthals living in the southern peninsulas, where most humans lived during the Paleolithic, had a diverse and sophisticated diet.

The study sheds light on the dietary preferences and advanced culinary skills of Neanderthals, challenging stereotypes about their primitive lifestyle. It remains unclear why they specifically chose to harvest crabs or the cultural significance attached to this practice. Nonetheless, it is evident that seafood, such as brown crabs, provided Neanderthals with significant nutritional benefits.

منابع:
– Study: Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology
– South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

