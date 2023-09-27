زندگی شهری

نئاندرتال‌هایی که با انسان‌های خردمند در اروپا همزیستی می‌کنند ممکن است تحت تأثیر ظرفیت حمل علف‌خوار قرار گرفته باشند.

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 27، 2023
A recent study conducted by evolutionary scientists at Universidad de Cantabria in Spain, in collaboration with a researcher from Mott MacDonald Ltd. in the UK, suggests that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted for longer periods in Europe, especially in regions with a high abundance of herbivores.

Prior research has indicated that the arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe led to the extinction of Neanderthals, but the details of this process remain unclear. The new study challenges this notion, proposing that the disappearance of Neanderthals during the emergence of Homo sapiens may have been coincidental.

To investigate the history of coexistence between the two hominin species, the research team constructed a database of herbivore species in Europe approximately 60,000 years ago when both Homo sapiens and Neanderthals inhabited the continent. This period was also marked by significant climate change.

By comparing climatic changes with different European regions, the researchers developed a model to identify areas with more or less challenging climate conditions. They then created a chronological timeline of the disappearance of Neanderthals in each identified region and compared it with differences in food availability.

The study revealed significant overlap between the regions where Neanderthals and Homo sapiens coexisted. Interestingly, Neanderthals tended to persist longer in regions where they shared territory with Homo sapiens, contrary to the expectations of the competitive exclusion principle. This finding indicates that there may be other factors contributing to the decline and ultimate disappearance of Neanderthals.

The study provides new insights into the complex relationship between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens in Europe. Further research is needed to uncover the specific factors influencing the coexistence and decline of these hominin species.

Sources: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi4099), Phys.org

