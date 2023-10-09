زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

اختراع طبیعت: تولید متنوع بنزوکسازینوئیدها توسط گونه های مختلف گیاهی

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 9، 2023
اختراع طبیعت: تولید متنوع بنزوکسازینوئیدها توسط گونه های مختلف گیاهی

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology have discovered that benzoxazinoids, special compounds derived from indole, are produced by various plant species in different ways. Benzoxazinoids are ecologically important because they act as defense mechanisms against herbivores and possess antimicrobial properties.

The biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in maize has been known since the 1990s, but their presence in other plant species puzzled scientists. The research team, led by Tobias Köllner, aimed to investigate whether the ability to produce benzoxazinoids evolved independently in different species.

To study this, the researchers examined two distantly related eudicot plant species: the golden dead-nettle Lamium galebodolon and the zebra plant Aphelandra squarrosa. They compared the compounds and genes expressed in these species with closely related species that do not produce benzoxazinoids. Through this approach, they identified candidate genes that may play a role in the production of these compounds.

Surprisingly, the team found that the benzoxazinoid metabolic pathway evolved independently in maize and the two species under investigation. They discovered that different enzyme classes and unrelated enzyme families of cytochrome P450 were recruited, indicating a diverse range of enzymes involved in the same reactions. This flexibility in plant metabolism highlights nature’s ability to invent different strategies for producing the same chemical compounds.

The researchers’ findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on the evolutionary history of benzoxazinoids and demonstrate the adaptability of plant metabolism. Furthermore, they hope to continue investigating the biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in additional plant families.

Source: Phys.org, Max Planck Society

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

پرتاب فضاپیمای روان ناسا ممکن است به دلیل آب و هوای بد به تعویق بیفتد

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

پرتاب فضاپیمای روان ناسا ممکن است به دلیل آب و هوای بد به تعویق بیفتد

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا سیارک 2023 TF4 نزدیک زمین را کشف کرد

اکتبر 11، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات