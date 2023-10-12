زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

رشته های غبار و گاز در تصویر خیره کننده مادون قرمز NGC 346 آشکار شد

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 12، 2023
رشته های غبار و گاز در تصویر خیره کننده مادون قرمز NGC 346 آشکار شد

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

زندگی پس از فضا: تنظیم با جاذبه و شکستن رکوردها

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تاثیر خورشید گرفتگی بر شرایط آب و هوایی

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا سفر به سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات