کاوشگر خورشیدی پارکر ناسا رکورد سرعت خود را شکست و دوباره به سریع‌ترین جسم ساخته شده توسط بشر تبدیل شد.

اکتبر 14، 2023
کاوشگر خورشیدی پارکر ناسا رکورد سرعت خود را شکست و دوباره به سریع‌ترین جسم ساخته شده توسط بشر تبدیل شد.

The NASA Parker Solar Probe has once again made history by becoming the fastest human-made object ever recorded. During a close flyby of Venus on August 21, the probe received a gravity assist, enabling it to reach an astounding speed of 394,736 mph (635,266 km/h) as it approached the sun’s surface. This shattered its previous speed record of 364,660 mph (586,863 km/h) set in November 2021.

Not only did the Parker Solar Probe break the speed record, but it also set a new distance record by coming within a mere 4.51 million miles (7.26 million km) of the sun’s surface. This is closer than any spacecraft has ever orbited before, marking a significant milestone for NASA.

The key to achieving such incredible speeds and proximity to the sun lies in the flybys of Venus. As the probe passes by the planet, Venus absorbs some of the probe’s orbital energy, allowing it to get closer to the sun. The Parker Solar Probe has one more flyby planned, and during its final approach to the sun in late 2024, it is expected to come as close as 3.83 million miles (6.16 million km) from the sun’s surface. This last trip is predicted to propel the probe to even greater speeds, solidifying its title as the fastest human-made object ever.

Launched in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe’s primary mission is to study the sun’s corona, the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere. By understanding how heat moves through the corona, as well as how plasma and magnetic fields undergo changes on the sun’s surface, scientists hope to gain insight into phenomena such as solar wind and improve their ability to predict space weather.

Overall, the Parker Solar Probe’s continuous pursuit of new records and invaluable data has positioned it as a groundbreaking mission in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the sun.

