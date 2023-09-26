زندگی شهری

کپسول OSIRIS-REx وارد هیوستون شد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 26، 2023
The first U.S. asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The sample, which was delivered to Earth on September 24th, will be stored and distributed to scientists for analysis.

The sample was transported to Houston aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft and landed at Ellington Field. It was then transferred to NASA Johnson for further processing.

At Johnson, the team will work in a dedicated clean room designed specifically for the Bennu samples. This clean room includes custom glove boxes that will house the sample canister containing the TAGSAM head. The TAGSAM head was used to collect rocks and dust from the surface of asteroid Bennu on October 20, 2020.

The scientists and technicians will follow a carefully planned process to remove the sample from the TAGSAM. They will place the canister in the glove box and then disassemble it to access the TAGSAM head. The head is expected to contain the majority of the sample, and every piece of hardware and asteroid dust found outside of it will be cataloged and stored.

Once the initial disassembly is complete, researchers will analyze the asteroid dust to gain insights into its chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics. This analysis will provide valuable information about the rock types present in the bulk sample.

NASA plans to share the initial findings and images of the sample in a live broadcast on October 11th, allowing the public and scientists worldwide to get a glimpse of this historic moment.

منابع:
مرکز پرواز فضایی گودارد ناسا

