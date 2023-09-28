زندگی شهری

ماموریت ماهواره ای CALIPSO Lidar ناسا پس از 17 سال به پایان رسید

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 28، 2023
NASA’s CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation) lidar satellite mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), ended in August after 17 years of operation. The satellite, which had exhausted its fuel reserves and was unable to generate sufficient power, no longer functioned properly. As a result, the decision was made to terminate the mission on August 1.

CALIPSO utilized an active lidar instrument alongside passive infrared and visible imagers to examine the vertical structure and characteristics of thin clouds and aerosols in Earth’s atmosphere. Lidar and radar systems emit energy beams towards Earth and measure the reflection of those beams off clouds and aerosols. Compared to passive sensors that measure reflected sunlight or radiation, lidar is an active sensor.

Launched on April 28, 2006, CALIPSO operated in tandem with the cloud-profiling radar system on the CloudSat satellite. Placed in Sun-synchronous orbits from the North to South poles, the two satellites examined the atmosphere’s vertical structure and measured the altitudes of various particles such as dust, sea salt, ash, and soot. This provided scientists with unique simultaneous observations and unprecedented 3D views of cloud and aerosol formation.

One of CALIPSO’s notable applications was detecting and measuring ash plumes from volcanic eruptions. The observations gathered by CALIPSO were used by Volcanic Ash Advisory Centers worldwide to inform commercial aviators of potential hazards, ensuring safe flight routes.

Dave Winker, principal investigator for CALIPSO, expressed a sense of accomplishment for the mission’s success over its long duration. CALIPSO’s mission provided vital data for understanding Earth’s atmosphere and contributed to advancements in atmospheric science.

