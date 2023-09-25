زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ناسا با موفقیت نمونه هایی از سیارک بننو را بازیابی کرد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 25، 2023
ناسا با موفقیت نمونه هایی از سیارک بننو را بازیابی کرد

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone by retrieving samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft has brought back approximately 250 grams of rock and dust, which will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas for further analysis. This marks the first American asteroid sample return in history and is expected to deepen our understanding of the origin of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample capsule towards Earth’s atmosphere, and it landed on the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City. The capsule was transported by helicopter to a temporary clean room, where it is now connected to a continuous flow of nitrogen to ensure the sample remains pure for scientific analysis.

The retrieved samples will be disassembled and weighed, and an inventory of the rocks and dust will be created. Over time, pieces of Bennu will be distributed to scientists worldwide. This will enable researchers to make discoveries that improve our knowledge of planet formation, as well as the origin of organics and water that contributed to life on Earth.

Additionally, the study of Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid, will help scientists gain insights into the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet in the future. The successful retrieval of samples from Bennu is a testament to NASA’s technological capabilities and will further advance our understanding of the universe.

منابع:
- مدیر ناسا بیل نلسون
- ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا

تعاریف:
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer, a NASA spacecraft mission to study the asteroid Bennu and return a sample to Earth.
– Bennu: An asteroid located near Earth that was studied by the OSIRIS-REx mission to understand its composition and origins.

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات