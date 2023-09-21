فضانوردان آرتمیس دوم با آزمایش های سیستم زمینی برای ماموریت ماه آماده می شوند

NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed Artemis mission to the Moon, is scheduled for late 2024. In preparation for their journey into space, the four astronauts selected for Artemis II recently participated in a series of integrated ground system tests. The tests were designed to simulate the procedures they will undergo on launch day, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the equipment and protocols they will encounter.

The astronauts, comprised of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, teamed up with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program to conduct the demonstration. The event took place at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the crew members donned test versions of the Orion crew survival system spacesuits.

As part of the demonstration, the crew members boarded the new Artemis crew transportation fleet to reach Launch Pad 39B. Once they arrived at the pad, they proceeded to the top of the mobile launcher and entered the white room inside the crew access arm. Although the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were not present for this test, the astronauts were granted access to the area, allowing them to experience the environment.

Victor Glover, one of the NASA astronauts, expressed his awe upon walking out onto the crew access arm: “When we walked out that crew access arm, I just had images of all those Apollo launches and shuttle launches that I saw as a kid and it was unreal. I actually had to stop and just stay in the moment to really let it all sink in.”

Artemis II is a crucial mission that will serve as a test and evaluation of Orion’s systems required for future crewed missions. It will lay the groundwork for establishing a sustainable human presence and conducting scientific research on the lunar surface.

Overall, the ground system tests provide the Artemis II crew with valuable hands-on experience and enable them to practice the necessary procedures before embarking on their journey to the Moon.

