Pulsars, rotating neutron stars with strong magnetic fields, provide a unique opportunity for scientists to study extreme physics that cannot be replicated on Earth. These stellar objects create high-energy conditions, allowing for the formation of jets of matter and antimatter, as well as an intense wind known as a “pulsar wind nebula.” Recently, researchers have made significant discoveries about the magnetic field structure within one such nebula.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory first observed the pulsar PSR B1509-58 in 2001 and found that its associated pulsar wind nebula, also known as MSH 15-52, resembled a human hand. Located at the base of the “palm” of the nebula, the pulsar intrigued scientists. Now, combining data from Chandra and NASA’s newest X-ray telescope, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), researchers have unveiled the magnetic field “bones” of this unique structure.

The composite image showcases Chandra’s observations in low-energy X-rays (orange), higher-energy X-rays (green and blue), and IXPE’s observations (purple). The pulsar occupies the bright region at the base of the palm, with its fingers extending towards low-energy X-ray clouds in the remnants of the supernova that birthed the pulsar. Moreover, the image incorporates infrared data from the Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey to provide a comprehensive view of MSH 15-52.

IXPE’s data has allowed for the creation of the first map of the magnetic field within the hand-shaped nebula. By examining the orientation of X-rays, scientists can determine the electric field, referred to as “X-ray polarization,” influenced by the magnetic field of the X-ray source.

In an additional X-ray image, short straight lines represent polarization measurements from IXPE, mapping the direction of the local magnetic field. The presence of precise measurements is indicated by orange bars, followed by cyan and blue bars with less precision. These complex field lines correspond to the wrist, palm, and fingers of the hand-shaped nebula, likely playing a role in defining the extended finger-like structures.

Remarkably, the amount of polarization in MSH 15-52 is exceptionally high, even reaching the maximum level predicted by theoretical work. This finding suggests that the magnetic field within these regions of the pulsar wind nebula is incredibly straight and uniform, exhibiting little turbulence.

One intriguing feature of MSH 15-52 is the presence of a bright X-ray jet directed from the pulsar towards the wrist. The latest IXPE data indicate that the polarization at the jet’s origin is low, likely due to the presence of turbulent areas with complex and tangled magnetic fields associated with the generation of high-energy particles. However, as the jet progresses, the magnetic field lines straighten and become more uniform, resulting in a significant increase in polarization.

These groundbreaking results, detailed in a paper by Roger Romani of Stanford University and collaborators, published in The Astrophysical Journal, shed light on the complex magnetic field structure within pulsar wind nebulae. The collaborative efforts between NASA and the Italian Space Agency, along with partners and science collaborators from 12 countries, have contributed to these fascinating findings. IXPE, overseen by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is a testament to international cooperation in advancing our understanding of the universe.

Q: What are pulsars?

A: Pulsars are rotating neutron stars with strong magnetic fields.

Q: What is a pulsar wind nebula?

A: A pulsar wind nebula is an intense wind and jets of matter and antimatter created by young pulsars.

Q: What is X-ray polarization?

A: X-ray polarization refers to the orientation of electric fields in X-rays, influenced by the magnetic field of the X-ray source.