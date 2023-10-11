زندگی شهری

ماموریت روانی ناسا: کاوش یک سیارک مرموز

ماموریت روانی ناسا: کاوش یک سیارک مرموز

NASA is preparing to embark on an unprecedented scientific mission with its Psyche spacecraft. The mission, named after the asteroid it seeks to explore, will be the first time NASA launches a scientific mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Psyche aims to journey 2.2 billion miles over the course of six years to reach the Psyche asteroid, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche, discovered in 1852 and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is located about three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Scientists believe that studying this asteroid could yield valuable insights about Earth’s core, as well as the cores of other terrestrial planets.

The asteroid is theorized to potentially be a partially exposed core made up of nickel-iron. It could be the fragmented remains of an early planet that failed to fully form. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and structure of planetary cores, which could have significant implications for our understanding of the evolution and formation of rocky planets.

By embarking on this mission, NASA aims to push the boundaries of our knowledge about the origins and inner workings of celestial bodies. This venture represents a significant step forward in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

تعاریف:

  • Asteroid – a small rocky body that orbits the sun
  • Terrestrial planets – planets that are primarily composed of silicate rocks or metals
  • Core – the central, densest part of a planet or other celestial body

علم

ساکنان جنوب غربی پیش از میلاد دارای نقطه دید اصلی برای خورشید گرفتگی هستند

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا

