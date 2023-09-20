زندگی شهری

ویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 20، 2023
New Study finds that dogs can help reduce stress levels in children

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has found that owning a dog can have significant benefits for reducing stress levels in children. The study, which involved 643 children ranging in age from 7 to 12, found that children who had a pet dog experienced lower levels of stress compared to those who did not have a dog.

The researchers measured stress levels using a commonly used instrument called the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), which assesses the degree to which individuals perceive their lives as stressful. The results showed that children who owned a dog had significantly lower PSS scores, indicating lower levels of perceived stress, compared to children without a dog.

Experts believe that the presence of a dog can provide children with a sense of comfort and companionship, leading to a decrease in stress levels. Dogs are known for their ability to provide emotional support, and previous studies have shown that interacting with animals can increase levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with feelings of relaxation and well-being.

Furthermore, owning a dog may also promote physical activity and social interaction, which could further contribute to reducing stress in children. Taking care of a dog involves regular walks and playtime, which can provide children with an opportunity to engage in physical activity and spend time outdoors. Additionally, dogs can serve as a conversation starter and help facilitate social interactions, which are important for overall well-being.

While further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the stress-reducing effects of dogs on children, these findings highlight the potential benefits of pet ownership in promoting mental health and well-being in young individuals. If you have a child experiencing high levels of stress, considering getting a dog may be a worthwhile option to explore.

By ویکی استاوروپولو

