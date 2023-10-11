زندگی شهری

علم

ناسا و اسپیس ایکس برای ماموریت به سیارک روان 16 آماده می شوند

رابرت اندرو

اکتبر 11، 2023
ناسا و اسپیس ایکس برای ماموریت به سیارک روان 16 آماده می شوند

NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are joining forces for a groundbreaking mission to the asteroid Psyche 16. This mission holds the potential to uncover crucial information about the origins of our solar system. Additionally, the asteroid is believed to contain enough metal to make every person on Earth a billionaire.

The spacecraft, called Psyche, is scheduled to launch from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will travel to the asteroid located on the far edge of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, unlike previous missions, Psyche will not return to Earth.

Once it arrives, the satellite will investigate material from the asteroid that has been around since the early days of our solar system. This presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study the metal asteroid and gain insights into the formation of planets like Earth.

However, bringing the asteroid back to Earth is not currently technologically feasible. Furthermore, attempts to put it into a stable orbit could have catastrophic consequences.

The spacecraft will reach its destination in August 2029 after a gravity-assisted slingshot maneuver around Mars in 2026. During the mission, Psyche will orbit the asteroid at an astounding speed of 430 miles per hour, using Nasa’s cutting-edge ‘hall-effect thrusters’ to maintain its position.

The mission will be divided into five phases, each utilizing different instruments to study the asteroid from various distances. Of particular interest to scientists is a 173-mile-wide impact site on the asteroid. This impact site could provide valuable information about planet formation and replace the inaccessible iron core of Earth.

Overall, the mission to Psyche 16 represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of the solar system’s beginnings. By studying this metal-rich asteroid, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation of our own planet and others like it.

Source: Irish Sun, Arizona State University researchers

رابرت اندرو

