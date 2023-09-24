زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

کپسول OSIRIS-REx ناسا با نمونه سیارک به زمین نشست

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 24، 2023
کپسول OSIRIS-REx ناسا با نمونه سیارک به زمین نشست

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

منابع:
- رویترز
- خبرگزاری فرانسه

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

اسپیس ایکس 21 ماهواره Starlink را با موفقیت به مدار فرستاد

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

کاوش در فضا برای منابع طبیعی: راه حلی برای کمبود زمین؟

سپتامبر 25، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سوخت فضاپیما از آب قمری: آینده اکتشاف و اقتصاد فضا

سپتامبر 25، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

اسپیس ایکس 21 ماهواره Starlink را با موفقیت به مدار فرستاد

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

کاوش در فضا برای منابع طبیعی: راه حلی برای کمبود زمین؟

سپتامبر 25، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سوخت فضاپیما از آب قمری: آینده اکتشاف و اقتصاد فضا

سپتامبر 25، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

پیچیدگی های رشد جنینی اولیه انسان

سپتامبر 25، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات