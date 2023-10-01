زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ناسا تاریخ پرتاب ماموریت روانی برای کاوش سیارک غنی از فلز را به تعویق انداخت

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 1، 2023
ناسا تاریخ پرتاب ماموریت روانی برای کاوش سیارک غنی از فلز را به تعویق انداخت

NASA has announced a one-week delay for the launch of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore a metal-rich asteroid. Originally scheduled for October 5, the launch will now take place on October 12 using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The mission window will remain open until October 25. The delay is to allow the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The Psyche mission’s primary objective is to study the Psyche asteroid, believed to be the iron-rich core of a building block of a rocky planet. By collecting pictures, surface mapping, and other data from the asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the core formation of Earth and other planets. The asteroid measures 280 kilometers wide, and the spacecraft will come as close as 75 kilometers to its surface.

During its six-year journey, the Psyche spacecraft will travel 3.6 billion kilometers and will have a gravity assist flyby near Mars, coming within 3000-4000 kilometers of its surface. The total life-cycle mission costs for Psyche were initially estimated at $959 million, but have since inflated to around $1.2 billion.

The launch delay is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the spacecraft’s thrusters by operating them within temperature limits. In the coming days, the mission team will verify the launch parameters and procedures after a Flight Readiness Review and a static fire test of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Source: NASA (no URL available)

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

هم ترازی سحابی های سیاره ای به ستارگان دوتایی نزدیک مرتبط است

اکتبر 3، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

هم ترازی سحابی های سیاره ای به ستارگان دوتایی نزدیک مرتبط است

اکتبر 3، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات