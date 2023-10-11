زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ماموریت روانی ناسا: کاوش در دنیای فلزی در حیاط خلوت کیهانی زمین

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 11، 2023
ماموریت روانی ناسا: کاوش در دنیای فلزی در حیاط خلوت کیهانی زمین

NASA is set to embark on a groundbreaking mission to asteroid 16 Psyche that could provide unparalleled insights into the formation of planets. Psyche, located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be a vestige of a protoplanet’s metallic core. This makes it a fascinating object to study, as it could offer a unique glimpse into the violent collisions and processes that led to the formation of rocky planets like Earth.

The Psyche spacecraft, scheduled to launch in 2022, will journey through space and perform a slingshot maneuver using the gravity of Mars to gain speed. It is expected to reach Psyche in August 2029, after a three-year journey covering a distance of 3.6 billion kilometers.

Once in orbit around Psyche, the spacecraft will capture close-up images of the asteroid, enabling scientists to examine its composition and structure in detail. This data will help researchers determine whether Psyche is indeed the exposed core of a protoplanet or a previously unknown type of solar system object.

The mission holds great significance as it could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of terrestrial planets. By studying the history and characteristics of Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of how planets like Earth were assembled, as well as uncover potential similarities and differences in their geological processes.

Exploring Psyche could also shed light on the origins of metals in our solar system. By analyzing the composition of the asteroid’s metallic core, scientists could gain insights into the conditions and processes that led to the concentration of metals in planets.

The Psyche mission represents an extraordinary opportunity to explore a unique celestial body and further unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation. It promises to provide invaluable knowledge and expand our understanding of the universe we call home.

تعاریف:
– Protoplanet: A large celestial body in the early stages of formation that eventually develops into a planet.
– Vestige: A trace or remnant of something that has disappeared or no longer exists.
– Terrestrial planets: Rocky planets similar in composition to Earth, including Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Earth.

منابع:
NASA (nasa.gov)

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

ناسا آب و کربن را در نمونه سیارک کشف کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

خورشید گرفتگی در فرهنگ های بومی: احترام به سنت و آموزه های فرهنگی

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

فرانک روبیو فضانورد ناسا پس از ماموریت فضایی یک ساله خود را برای بازگشت به زمین تنظیم کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ناسا آب و کربن را در نمونه سیارک کشف کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی در فرهنگ های بومی: احترام به سنت و آموزه های فرهنگی

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

فرانک روبیو فضانورد ناسا پس از ماموریت فضایی یک ساله خود را برای بازگشت به زمین تنظیم کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی و سایر رویدادهای آسمانی در اکتبر 2023

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات