NASA Invites Everyone to Send Their Name to Jupiter’s Moon Europa

NASA is offering an extraordinary opportunity for space enthusiasts to have their names etched onto a microchip that will be aboard the Europa Clipper space probe. The spacecraft is scheduled to enter orbit around Jupiter in the next five years, with a primary objective of exploring Europa, one of the intriguing moons of the gas giant, in search of signs of habitability. Scientists speculate that Europa may contain an ocean beneath its outer layer.

While this initiative may seem novel, NASA has a long-standing tradition of engaging the public and inviting their active participation in various space missions. In 1995, the first Mars rover, Sojourner, was named after the 19th-century women’s rights activist, Sojourner Truth, following a suggestion made by a 12-year-old girl. Another example includes a mini-DVD carrying thousands of signatures that was sent to Saturn aboard the Cassini-Huygens probe.

The Europa Clipper mission aspires to identify potential landing sites for future missions on Europa. It will spend two years surveying the side facing away from Jupiter and another two years on the side facing the gas giant. At the conclusion of its mission, the spacecraft will deliberately collide with Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s other moons.

To date, over 840,000 names have already been submitted for inclusion on the microchip, and individuals still have the opportunity to add their names until the deadline on December 31st. To participate, interested individuals can simply visit NASA’s website at europa.nasa.gov and sign up. Additionally, the Europa Clipper will also carry a special poem titled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” penned by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon.

Sending names into space symbolizes humanity’s unyielding curiosity and our unwavering desire to explore beyond the confines of our home planet. As the Europa Clipper embarks on its epic journey, it will carry the aspirations and dreams of thousands of individuals, all eager to leave their mark in the vast cosmos.

سوالات متداول (FAQ)

1. Can anyone participate in this initiative?

Absolutely! This initiative is open to everyone, allowing anyone to have their name sent to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

2. When is the deadline to submit names?

The deadline to submit names is December 31st.

3. What other items will the Europa Clipper carry?

In addition to names, the spacecraft will also carry a poem titled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” written by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon.

4. هدف از ماموریت اروپا کلیپر چیست؟

The primary objective of the Europa Clipper mission is to explore Europa and search for signs of habitability, as well as identify a potential landing site for future missions to the moon.

5. How many names have been collected so far?

Over 840,000 names have already been collected for the Europa Clipper mission.