زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

فضانورد ناسا پس از رکوردشکنی ماموریت در فضا به زمین بازگشت

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 27، 2023
فضانورد ناسا پس از رکوردشکنی ماموریت در فضا به زمین بازگشت

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has successfully landed back on Earth after spending more than a year in space. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. This marked the end of an unexpected journey for Rubio, who was originally scheduled to spend six months aboard the International Space Station but ended up spending a total of 371 days in space due to a coolant leak on his original ride.

Rubio’s extended stay set a new record for the longest time a U.S. astronaut has ever spent in microgravity. He also became the first American to spend an entire calendar year in orbit. Additionally, this mission was Rubio’s first journey to space since being selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit.

In an interview with CNN, Rubio expressed that if he had known his stay on the space station would be twice as long as initially planned, he may have declined the assignment due to important family events. Now, Rubio is expected to make the journey back home from the landing site in Kazakhstan, first flying to Karaganda before boarding a flight to Houston.

Throughout the mission, Rubio and his crewmates traveled a total of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth.

منبع: CNN

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تماس نزدیک دیگر: سیارک 2023 SW6 به زمین نزدیک می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات