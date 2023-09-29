زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

"دایره های پری" عجیبی که در 15 کشور ترسیم شده اند: مطالعه

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 29، 2023
"دایره های پری" عجیبی که در 15 کشور ترسیم شده اند: مطالعه

Researchers have discovered that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not limited to just Namibia and Australia, but are present in 250 locations across 15 countries. These barren soil patches surrounded by rings of vegetation have baffled scientists for years. Multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation, but until now, the global extent of this phenomenon was unknown.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, used artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images and identified 263 sites where fairy circle patterns have been observed. These patches were found in regions such as the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia, indicating that fairy circles are more common than previously thought.

Researchers discovered that certain soil and climate characteristics, including low nitrogen content and an average rainfall of less than 200mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. These circles also act as an additional source of water in arid regions, as rainwater flows towards the surrounding grasses.

The study’s findings suggest that fairy circles could be indicators of ecosystem degradation due to climate change. Additionally, the research opens the door to examining the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

The researchers have created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that can be utilized for further research. This new information will contribute to a better understanding of the causes of these formations and their ecological importance.

منابع:
– Universidad de Alicante (UA), Spain
– PNAS journal

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

بحث بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه: آیا این علم شبه است؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

سرنوشت ایستگاه فضایی بین المللی: چرا ناسا در حال برنامه ریزی برای سقوط و سوزاندن آن است؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

حلقه‌های زحل: خلقت کیهانی اخیر؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

بحث بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه: آیا این علم شبه است؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

سرنوشت ایستگاه فضایی بین المللی: چرا ناسا در حال برنامه ریزی برای سقوط و سوزاندن آن است؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

حلقه‌های زحل: خلقت کیهانی اخیر؟

اکتبر 1، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

کاوش در مرزهای علم: آخرین به روز رسانی ناسا

اکتبر 1، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات