شرکت شهرستان لنکستر به کپسول زمینی ناسا با نمونه سیارک کمک می کند

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 27، 2023
Weaver Industries, a company based in Denver, Lancaster County, played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule carrying a precious sample of an asteroid. The capsule landed safely in the Utah Desert, thanks in part to the heat shield created by Weaver Industries. The heat shield protected the capsule during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after traveling billions of miles in extreme temperatures. Without the shield, the capsule would have burned up upon entry.

The team at Weaver Industries, led by President Jim Weaver, worked tirelessly to turn raw materials, including graphite, into the heat shield. Jim Weaver credits the hard work and dedication of his team members for the successful outcome of the mission. The completion of the heat shield for the OSIRIS-REx capsule marks another extraterrestrial test conducted by Weaver Industries. They have previously created heat shields for Mars rovers as well.

Weaver Industries, originally founded as a wooden pattern company in 1954 by Harold Weaver, has expanded its capabilities over the years. The company has taken on various projects with NASA, showcasing its expertise and contributing to important missions. In addition to their involvement in the aerospace industry, Weaver Industries also serves the electronics and solar industries, among others.

The successful landing of the capsule not only represents a monumental achievement for NASA but also fills the team at Weaver Industries with immense pride. The sample collected from the asteroid has the potential to unravel mysteries about our solar system. With their continued dedication and expertise, Weaver Industries will undoubtedly play an important role in future space exploration endeavors.

