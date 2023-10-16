زندگی شهری

علم

فن آوری های Mirion در ماموریت روانی ناسا کمک می کند

اکتبر 16، 2023
Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of radiation safety solutions, has announced its contribution to NASA’s Psyche mission. The mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to explore the asteroid Psyche, believed to be primarily composed of metallic iron and nickel.

Mirion has provided a specialized high-purity germanium (HPGe) gamma-ray detection component that will play a pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid. The gamma-ray detector is equipped with advanced sensing capabilities, enabling precise measurements of gamma radiation emanating from the asteroid.

This component is not only essential for the mission’s scientific objectives but also has significant applications on Earth. Germanium detectors, known for their unparalleled sensitivity to gamma radiation, find extensive use in fields such as nuclear physics, environmental monitoring, and research applications. They enable enhanced accuracy in detecting and analyzing radiation sources, ensuring the safety and efficiency of various processes.

Mirion’s involvement in the Psyche mission reflects their long history of contributing to space exploration and research. The company is excited about the potential discoveries that may arise from their contribution.

Mirion Technologies is a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine. They provide proven radiation safety technologies for essential work within research and development labs, critical nuclear facilities, and healthcare settings. Headquartered in Atlanta, Mirion operates in 12 countries and employs approximately 2,700 people.

For more information about Mirion’s capabilities and contributions to space exploration, visit mirion.com/space.

Source: Mirion Technologies

By مامفو برشا

