A new study by Yale sociologist Rene Almeling reveals that traditional metaphors for human fertilization, depicting competition between sperm cells and a passive egg, continue to persist despite evolving views on gender, sex, and sexuality. The study, based on interviews with a diverse sample of 47 individuals, uncovers the prevalence of a more gender-egalitarian metaphor that describes sperm and egg as two equal halves.

Metaphors are powerful linguistic tools that both reflect and shape our collective understanding of our bodies, ourselves, and society. By studying these biological metaphors, we can gain insights into the beliefs and actions they underpin. Almeling’s research, published in the journal Gender & Society, builds upon a 1991 paper by anthropologist Emily Martin, highlighting how cultural beliefs of masculinity and femininity influenced scientific narratives surrounding fertilization.

In the past three decades, there has been a growing challenge to the presumption of heterosexuality and the binary categorization of bodies as either male or female. Scientists have also moved away from depicting sperm as active and eggs as passive, instead incorporating descriptions of aimlessly moving sperm and eggs emitting chemical signals. Almeling’s study sought to determine whether changing beliefs about gender and sexuality are associated with different metaphors for fertilization.

The study surveyed individuals from the general public, representing various educational backgrounds, occupations, sexualities, and racial and ethnic backgrounds. The findings revealed that a majority of the men (30 out of 33) and two-thirds of the women (9 out of 14) still used the traditional metaphor of active sperm and passive egg. These individuals described sperm competing in a race or a fight before one triumphantly penetrated the egg.

However, approximately one-third of the men (12 out of 33) and two-thirds of the women (10 out of 14) embraced a different metaphor in which the sperm and egg are equal parts that come together to form a whole. Unlike the traditional metaphor, no competition or penetration was included in this more egalitarian version. Both cells were seen as necessary, and neither was sufficient on its own.

It is important to note that none of the respondents described the egg as the active agent of conception. Almeling emphasizes that understanding the patterns in how people use these metaphors provides insight into how social beliefs shape our perception of biological processes.

The use of metaphors extends beyond scientific research; it impacts conversations between clinicians and patients, reporting on reproductive technologies by journalists, policy creation by legislators, and the everyday lives of individuals. The metaphors we employ in discussing biology have the power to shape our thoughts and influence society to a significant extent.

