زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

پاکسازی عنصر خاکی کمیاب با میکروب های فلز دوست سبزتر شده است

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 2، 2023
پاکسازی عنصر خاکی کمیاب با میکروب های فلز دوست سبزتر شده است

Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a greener alternative for purifying rare earth elements (REEs) using a metal-loving bacteria called Shewanella oneidensis. REEs are crucial elements used in various modern technologies including electric cars, wind turbines, and smartphones.

The current methods of REE purification involve the use of organic solvents and harsh chemicals, which are costly and environmentally damaging. In their research, published in Scientific Reports, the team at Cornell characterized the genome of S. oneidensis and found that the microbe has an affinity for REEs, making it an ideal candidate for a more eco-friendly purification process.

By selectively adsorbing or clinging to the REEs, particularly europium, S. oneidensis could replace the use of acidic solvents and harsh chemicals in REE processing. This would significantly reduce the environmental impact and cost of REE purification.

The genome characterization of S. oneidensis allows scientists to modify its preference for REEs, potentially optimizing its biosorption capabilities for specific metals. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for using microbes in the purification of rare earth elements, providing a greener and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

The research conducted by the Cornell scientists sheds light on the potential of using metal-loving bacteria for REE purification and paves the way for further exploration and development in this field.

منبع:
– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42742-6

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

چگونه فیزیک اتم را نجات داد: درک اجزای سازنده واقعیت

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

روش جدیدی برای تولید اوره با انرژی کارآمد کشف شد

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

تکنیک معماری باستانی الهام بخش رویکرد جدیدی برای افزایش عملکرد چارچوب فلزی-آلی است

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

چگونه فیزیک اتم را نجات داد: درک اجزای سازنده واقعیت

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

روش جدیدی برای تولید اوره با انرژی کارآمد کشف شد

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

تکنیک معماری باستانی الهام بخش رویکرد جدیدی برای افزایش عملکرد چارچوب فلزی-آلی است

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

اهمیت مدیریت ترجیحات کوکی برای یک تجربه وب شخصی شده

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات