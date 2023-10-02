زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

هند دومین ماموریت مریخ را با Mangalyaan-2 برنامه ریزی می کند

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 2، 2023
هند دومین ماموریت مریخ را با Mangalyaan-2 برنامه ریزی می کند

India is preparing to send another spacecraft to Mars, nine years after its historic first mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Mangalyaan-2, informally known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, in the near future. The mission will carry four payloads to study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

One of the payloads, Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), will help scientists understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of dust particles at high altitudes on Mars. Another experiment, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, aims to measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. This experiment utilizes a microwave transmitter operating at X-band frequency.

ISRO also plans to develop an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. Additionally, a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will enable the measurement of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing a better understanding of the plasma environment on Mars.

In 2014, India achieved a significant milestone by successfully entering Mars’ orbit in its first attempt. The first Mars mission carried five scientific payloads to study various aspects of the planet’s surface features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere. The objectives included designing and launching a Mars Orbiter spacecraft capable of autonomous operation during the journey and in orbit around Mars.

India’s renewed focus on Mars exploration highlights its commitment to furthering scientific knowledge and technological capabilities in space exploration. With Mangalyaan-2, researchers hope to gather more data about Mars and gain insights into its atmosphere, environment, and potential habitability. This mission represents another important step in India’s ambitious space exploration program.

منابع:
– The Hindustan Times

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

هم ترازی سحابی های سیاره ای به ستارگان دوتایی نزدیک مرتبط است

اکتبر 3، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

هم ترازی سحابی های سیاره ای به ستارگان دوتایی نزدیک مرتبط است

اکتبر 3، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

محققان دانشگاه سیدنی به عضویت انجمن سلطنتی NSW منصوب شدند

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات