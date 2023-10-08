زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ستاره شناسان TRAPPIST-1 b را برای درک مشاهدات سیارات فراخورشیدی مطالعه می کنند

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 8، 2023
ستاره شناسان TRAPPIST-1 b را برای درک مشاهدات سیارات فراخورشیدی مطالعه می کنند

Astronomers have conducted a study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to gain insights into how a star can affect observations of exoplanets in the habitable zone. The focus of the study was TRAPPIST-1 b, the planet closest to its star in the TRAPPIST-1 solar system.

TRAPPIST-1 is a solar system located 40 light years away from our sun. It consists of seven Earth-sized planets that orbit a cold star. In the habitable zone of cool stars, there is a possibility of liquid water existing on the surface of orbiting planets.

The observations made by the team, which included University of Michigan astronomer and NASA Sagan Fellow Ryan MacDonald, did not detect signs of an atmosphere around TRAPPIST-1 b. This suggests that the planet could either be a bare rock, have high-altitude clouds, or possess a very heavy molecule such as carbon dioxide, which would make the atmosphere too small to detect.

However, the team observed that the star itself had the most significant impact on their observations. This finding indicates that the star’s influence will also affect observations of other planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.

The researchers’ investigation aimed to determine the extent to which the star affects observations of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Understanding this impact is crucial for accurately interpreting data obtained from other exoplanets in the habitable zones of cool stars.

The study’s findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, offering valuable insights into the factors that influence observations of exoplanets and contributing to our understanding of planetary systems beyond our own.

Source: University of Michigan, The Astrophysical Journal Letters

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

پرتاب فضاپیمای روان ناسا ممکن است به دلیل آب و هوای بد به تعویق بیفتد

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

پرتاب فضاپیمای روان ناسا ممکن است به دلیل آب و هوای بد به تعویق بیفتد

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا سیارک 2023 TF4 نزدیک زمین را کشف کرد

اکتبر 11، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات