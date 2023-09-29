زندگی شهری

جان گرانسفلد به عنوان مدیر ارشد استراتژی و عضو هیئت مدیره شرکت فضایی کوپرنیک منصوب شد

سپتامبر 29، 2023
Physicist John Grunsfeld, Ph.D., former astronaut and head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Copernicus Space Corporation. Copernicus, a prominent player in space exploration and mission innovation, is focused on developing a unique space platform for distributed, intelligent Swarm Exploration™ and diversified space applications.

The corporation leverages deep knowledge of astrophysics, space systems engineering, and synthetic biology to revolutionize space mission cost and capabilities. Their long-term vision involves developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes with advanced in situ detection capacity. These probes aim to search for existing or extinct microbial life within our solar system.

John Grunsfeld brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new roles. As a physicist and former astronaut, he has a deep understanding of the complexities of space exploration and scientific discovery. His leadership as the head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate has propelled groundbreaking missions in planetary science, astrophysics, heliophysics, and Earth science.

With Grunsfeld on board, Copernicus is poised to make significant advancements in their mission to explore space and uncover the mysteries of our universe. His insights as Chief Strategy Officer will guide the corporation in developing innovative strategies and partnerships to further their goals. As a member of the Board of Directors, he will contribute to the overall strategic direction and decision-making processes of the company.

Copernicus’ unique approach to space exploration holds immense potential for the future of space missions and scientific discovery. By developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes, they aim to increase the capabilities of in situ detection and revolutionize the cost-effectiveness of space missions. With Grunsfeld’s appointment, Copernicus is well-equipped to achieve their vision and push the boundaries of space exploration.

