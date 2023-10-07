زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب یافته های شگفت انگیزی را در مورد کهکشان های اولیه نشان می دهد

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 7، 2023
تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب یافته های شگفت انگیزی را در مورد کهکشان های اولیه نشان می دهد

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

منابع:
– رویترز: ویل دانهام
- دانشگاه نورث وسترن
– نامه های مجله اخترفیزیکی

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

ایستگاه فضایی بین المللی: یک آزمایشگاه علمی منحصر به فرد

اکتبر 9، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

چرا مریخ قرمز است؟ کاوش در علم پشت رنگ

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

خورشید گرفتگی نادر "حلقه آتش" که در 14 اکتبر آسمان ها را زیبا می کند

اکتبر 9، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ایستگاه فضایی بین المللی: یک آزمایشگاه علمی منحصر به فرد

اکتبر 9، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

چرا مریخ قرمز است؟ کاوش در علم پشت رنگ

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی نادر "حلقه آتش" که در 14 اکتبر آسمان ها را زیبا می کند

اکتبر 9، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

پروفسور دیمیتریوس بوهالیس به عنوان یکی از دانشمندان برتر جهان در تحقیقات گردشگری شناخته شد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات