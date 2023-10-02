زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ناسا تلسکوپ جیمز وب را به سمت کهکشان همسایه NGC 6822 هدف قرار می دهد

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 2، 2023
ناسا تلسکوپ جیمز وب را به سمت کهکشان همسایه NGC 6822 هدف قرار می دهد

NASA scientists have recently directed the James Webb Telescope towards NGC 6822, a neighboring galaxy also known as “Barnard’s Galaxy.” Situated approximately 1.5 million light-years away, NGC 6822 is a member of our local group of galaxies.

The James Webb Telescope, characterized as the next-generation space telescope, was specifically designed to observe and study the universe’s most distant objects. By focusing its powerful lenses on NGC 6822, scientists hope to gather valuable information about the galaxy’s composition, structure, and evolution.

NGC 6822 is classified as an irregular dwarf galaxy, which means it does not exhibit the distinct spiral or elliptical shapes observed in more typical galaxies. Instead, it has an irregular shape with no specific discernible pattern. Studying irregular galaxies like NGC 6822 offers scientists the opportunity to gain insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies in general.

Observations of NGC 6822 have the potential to enhance our understanding of star formation, as well as the chemical processes that occur within galaxies. By analyzing the elements and compounds present in the galaxy’s stars and interstellar medium, researchers can uncover clues about the galaxy’s history and the mechanisms driving its ongoing evolution.

The data captured by the James Webb Telescope during its observation of NGC 6822 will contribute to ongoing research efforts and further expand our knowledge of the universe and the galaxies within it.

منابع:
– (منبع مقاله)

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

روش جدیدی برای تولید اوره با انرژی کارآمد کشف شد

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

تکنیک معماری باستانی الهام بخش رویکرد جدیدی برای افزایش عملکرد چارچوب فلزی-آلی است

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

اهمیت مدیریت ترجیحات کوکی برای یک تجربه وب شخصی شده

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

روش جدیدی برای تولید اوره با انرژی کارآمد کشف شد

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

تکنیک معماری باستانی الهام بخش رویکرد جدیدی برای افزایش عملکرد چارچوب فلزی-آلی است

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

اهمیت مدیریت ترجیحات کوکی برای یک تجربه وب شخصی شده

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

اعتراض محققان کره جنوبی به کاهش پیشنهادی دولت در بودجه تحقیقاتی

اکتبر 5، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات