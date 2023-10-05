JuMBOs: اشیاء جفت عجیب کشف شده در فضا

The James Webb Space Telescope has made an intriguing discovery in the Orion Nebula – 42 pairs of Jupiter-mass binary objects known as JuMBOs. These objects are too small to be stars, yet they exist in pairs and are not likely to be rogue planets. Scientists are puzzled as to how they formed and why they continue to orbit each other. The researchers suggest that a new, unknown formation mechanism may be responsible for their creation, although further investigation is needed.

The JuMBOs were found drifting through the Orion Nebula, a star-forming region located about 1,344 light-years away from Earth. Previous observations from ground-based telescopes hinted at the presence of mysterious objects in the gas cloud, leading to follow-up observations with the James Webb Space Telescope, which confirmed their existence.

Analysis of these peculiar objects revealed that they are gas giants, approximately one million years old and with temperatures around 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (700 degrees Celsius). Composed mainly of carbon monoxide, methane, and steam, the JuMBOs captivate astronomers due to their paired nature. Ordinarily, stars take millions of years to evolve from collapsing dust and gas clouds, eventually forming massive plasma orbs. During this process, disks of leftover materials are formed, which can sometimes split prematurely and give rise to a second star, creating a binary system.

The existence of these paired objects, each with a mass close to that of Jupiter, presents a challenge to scientists. According to current understanding, objects below three Jupiter masses are expected to be born tethered to a star, making it difficult to explain how these objects entered into a binary relationship. The JuMBOs may be ejected planets, but it remains unclear how they managed to maintain their binary orbit after being expelled from their original solar system. An alternative possibility is that they represent a new category of failed stars, but the mystery of their small size still persists.

In summary, the discovery of the JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula has left astronomers puzzled. As they search for an explanation, scientists are considering the possibility of a new formation mechanism or a combination of existing theories. Further investigation and peer review are needed to shed light on these mysterious paired objects drifting through space.

