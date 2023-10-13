زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

تعامل الکترون های آزاد: تقویت میکروسکوپ الکترونی با پالس های الکترونی مناسب

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 13، 2023
تعامل الکترون های آزاد: تقویت میکروسکوپ الکترونی با پالس های الکترونی مناسب

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen have made a breakthrough in understanding and measuring the interactions between electrons in electron microscopes, which could lead to improvements in electron microscopy and the integration of quantum technology. Electron microscopes are powerful tools for examining structures at the nanoscale, but their resolution is limited by the repulsion of electrons. By studying the repulsion between individual electrons, the team discovered an “energetic fingerprint” that revealed the distribution of electron velocities based on their numbers. This insight enabled them to develop a method for generating electron pulses with a fixed number of electrons, potentially enhancing the performance of electron microscopes.

In traditional electron microscopes, electrons are sent through a sample to create an image. However, the interaction between electrons limits the resolution and contrast of the microscope. When two electrons come close to each other, they repel each other due to the Coulomb force. This repulsion sets a limit on the maximum brightness of the electron beam. The researchers, led by Claus Ropers, resolved and analyzed the repulsion between individual electrons for the first time. By generating ultrashort electron pulses with specific electron numbers, they were able to closely observe the interparticle repulsion.

Using a spectrometer and event-based detector, the researchers measured the energy exchange between electrons in a pulse. Depending on the number of electrons in the pulse, the repulsion between them varied. This allowed them to determine an energetic fingerprint specific to the electron number in a pulse. With this knowledge, they developed new schemes to use multi-electron states in electron microscopes. By generating electron pulses with a fixed number of electrons, the performance of electron microscopes in both research and technological applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing, can be significantly improved.

In addition to the implications for electron microscopy, there is also the possibility that the electrons are quantum mechanically “entangled,” meaning they are tied to each other in a specific quantum way. This opens up a new interface between electron microscopy and quantum technology. The team’s findings have the potential to bridge the gap between electron microscopy and important advancements in quantum computing and communication.

منبع: انجمن ماکس پلانک

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

جستجوی مرموز برای سیاره نه: واقعیت یا تخیل؟

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات