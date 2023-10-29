کشف جدید از شفق مادون قرمز مرموز اورانوس پرده برداری کرد

Astronomers have recently made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the enigmatic light shows of Uranus. For the first time, they have successfully observed the ice giant’s infrared aurora, shedding light on its captivating secrets. Unlike Earth’s Northern Lights, Uranus displays a unique phenomenon in its atmosphere.

Just like on Earth, Uranus’ auroras are ignited when charged particles from the solar wind interact with the planet’s magnetic field, guiding them towards the magnetic poles. However, there is a distinct difference. While Earth’s auroras produce vibrant colors due to collisions with oxygen and nitrogen atoms, Uranus boasts a spectacle of a different kind.

Uranus, being a gas giant, primarily consists of hydrogen and helium in its atmosphere. These atmospheric gases exist at much colder temperatures compared to our home planet. As a result, the auroral glow emitted by Uranus is primarily in ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths, creating a visually striking contrast.

The discovery of Uranus’ infrared aurora has been a long time coming. The ultraviolet aurora was first observed during NASA’s Voyager 2 flyby in 1986, but it has taken nearly four decades to detect its infrared counterpart. This newly revealed aspect provides a previously unseen glimpse into this distant world.

The recent achievement was made possible by a team of astronomers, led by graduate student Emma Thomas from the University of Leicester in England. They delved into archived data collected in 2006 using the Keck II Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSPEC). Through their analysis, they identified emission lines originating from the H3+ molecule, a unique trihydrogen cation that plays a key role in generating the observed Uranus emission.

This significant finding offers a rare opportunity to understand Uranus’ northern lights and their implications. It also raises intriguing questions about the planet’s higher-than-expected temperature. Emma Thomas ponders one possible explanation – that the intense aurora produces and drives heat from the aurora towards the magnetic equator.

The exploration of Uranus continues to captivate astronomers and scientists as they strive to unravel the mysteries of this distant and fascinating world.

