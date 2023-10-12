زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

رصدخانه خورشیدی Aditya-L1 هند مسیر حرکت را برای دید بی وقفه از خورشید تنظیم می کند

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 12، 2023
رصدخانه خورشیدی Aditya-L1 هند مسیر حرکت را برای دید بی وقفه از خورشید تنظیم می کند

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

فضاپیمای روان ناسا ماموریتی به سمت سیارک پوشیده از فلز را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Chandrayaan-4: کاوش در قطب جنوب قمری

اکتبر 14، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت Mangalyaan-2: دومین ماموریت هند به مریخ

اکتبر 14، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی: یک پدیده نادر قابل مشاهده در آمریکا

اکتبر 14، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات