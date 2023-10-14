زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

خورشید گرفتگی نادر "حلقه آتش" بینندگان در قاره آمریکا را به وجد می آورد

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 14، 2023
خورشید گرفتگی نادر "حلقه آتش" بینندگان در قاره آمریکا را به وجد می آورد

Millions of people across the Americas eagerly anticipated the arrival of a rare “ring of fire” eclipse, in which the moon forms a bright, blazing border as it moves between the Earth and the sun. Although viewing the eclipse depended on clear skies, many towns and national parks along the eclipse’s path prepared for large crowds.

In some parts of the western United States, the moon aligned perfectly, creating a spectacular show. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the celestial event coincided with an international balloon fiesta, cheers erupted from those fortunate enough to have an unimpeded view. The city typically attracts tens of thousands of spectators and hot air balloon pilots from around the world.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, during a ring of fire eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun. Instead, it leaves a bright, blazing border. At Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, eclipse enthusiasts ventured out onto the trails before sunrise and witnessed tiny lights along the valley of red rock hoodoos.

The entire eclipse, from the moment the moon starts obscuring the sun until it returns to normal, lasts two and a half to three hours. This particular eclipse was only visible intermittently in Eugene, Oregon, as cloud cover occasionally blocked the view. However, the next total solar eclipse in April will cross the United States in the opposite direction.

While viewers on the East Coast expected to see less of the event, with only a quarter eclipse visible in some areas like New York City, many still eagerly prepared to watch the skies. The next “ring of fire” eclipse is set to take place in October of next year at the southernmost tip of South America.

