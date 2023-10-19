زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ورود تماشایی اجسام به جو زمین

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 19، 2023
ورود تماشایی اجسام به جو زمین

Summary: When objects enter Earth’s atmosphere, they often create a fiery blaze due to the intense friction with the air. This article explores the fascinating phenomenon of objects entering Earth’s atmosphere, including the science behind it.

When objects such as meteors, space debris, or spacecraft re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, they experience an awe-inspiring transformation. As these objects encounter the Earth’s atmosphere, they encounter immense friction due to the air molecules colliding with them at high speeds.

The intense friction generates a tremendous amount of heat, causing the objects to heat up and produce a fiery glow. The heat quickly vaporizes the material on the leading edge of the objects, creating a luminous plasma trail that is visible from the ground. This stunning display is commonly referred to as a “fiery blaze.”

The process of entering Earth’s atmosphere is known as atmospheric entry. It is a critical phase for spacecraft returning from space missions, as the intense heat generated during this phase needs to be managed to ensure the survival of the vehicle and its occupants.

Scientists and engineers employ various measures to protect objects, such as spacecraft, from the extreme heat during atmospheric entry. Thermal protection systems, like heat shields made of materials capable of withstanding high temperatures, are used to ensure the safe passage of objects through the fiery blaze.

The study of atmospheric entry and the understanding of the physics behind it are essential for space exploration. By comprehending the forces and effects involved, scientists and engineers can develop better strategies to protect objects and improve the safety of space missions.

منابع:
– Merriam-Webster Dictionary: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/atmospheric%20entry
– ناسا: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/langley/news/factsheets/Atmospheric-Entry.html

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

ناسا تصاویر مفصلی از ماه مشتری Io منتشر کرد و ویژگی جدیدی در جو مشتری کشف کرد

اکتبر 20، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

فیلم دوربین مداربسته که به تازگی پیدا شده است، فلش نور قبل از انفجار بلند در ملبورن را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 20، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

Surviving the Sun's Demise: The Fate of Planet V

اکتبر 20، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ناسا تصاویر مفصلی از ماه مشتری Io منتشر کرد و ویژگی جدیدی در جو مشتری کشف کرد

اکتبر 20، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

فیلم دوربین مداربسته که به تازگی پیدا شده است، فلش نور قبل از انفجار بلند در ملبورن را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 20، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

Surviving the Sun's Demise: The Fate of Planet V

اکتبر 20، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

وضعیت‌های جدید الکترون‌ها در نمک‌های مذاب می‌توانند بر عملکرد راکتورهای با سوخت نمک تأثیر بگذارند

اکتبر 20، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات