زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

کاوش در مغز حیوانات: ام آر آی و ایجاد اطلس های مغزی

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 13، 2023
کاوش در مغز حیوانات: ام آر آی و ایجاد اطلس های مغزی

Scientists are using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to study the brains of animals and create brain atlases of different species. These atlases, which currently map the brains of healthy animals and cadavers, aim to establish scanning protocols and provide a baseline understanding of brain structure. The ultimate goal is to utilize these atlases for research purposes and assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and conditions.

So far, brain atlases have been created for species such as domestic dogs, cats, horses, and sheep. Through these atlases, researchers have learned that safely anesthetizing an animal for scanning while keeping them still enough is a delicate process. The scans have also identified areas of functional activation, such as the parts of the brain that light up when a tail is wagged or a smack is received.

Further analysis of the brain atlases will include studying pathologies and resting states. In a unique effort, the brain of a bearded dragon, a popular pet reptile in the US, was mapped by researchers at the University of Illinois. This departure from studying canines, felines, and equines in the field of animal brain mapping provided valuable insights into the development of balance, movement, and sight in this species.

Other reptiles, such as the tokay gecko, green anole, garter snake, and tawny dragon, also have their own MRI-based brain atlases. Although some of these atlases were created using cadavers due to the risks of anesthesia.

In addition to studying reptiles, scientists are also using high-resolution magnetic resonance microscopy to explore the brains of insects. This allows them to uncover the inner workings of insects such as cockroaches and caterpillars, and to discover how their brain structures differ throughout their lifecycle.

منبع: Hindustan Times

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

جستجوی مرموز برای سیاره نه: واقعیت یا تخیل؟

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات