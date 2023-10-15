زندگی شهری

تاثیر ژنتیک بر رفتار نوع دوستانه در زنبورهای عسل

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 15، 2023
Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have conducted a study that explores the genetic basis behind altruistic behavior in honeybees. Altruistic behavior is defined as behavior that benefits others, even at the expense of the individual displaying the behavior. Honeybees demonstrate altruistic behavior through retinue behavior, where worker bees feed and groom the queen bee, even at the cost of their own reproductive abilities.

The study found that genes affecting the receptiveness to the queen’s mandibular pheromone, which triggers retinue behavior, are inherited from either the mother or the father bee. However, altruistic behavior is only influenced when these genes are inherited from the mother. The findings support the Kinship Theory of Intragenomic Conflict, which proposes conflicting genes from both parents in regard to behavior support.

The researchers crossbred different lineages of honeybees and analyzed the worker bees’ response to the pheromone. By using RNA sequencing and personalized genomes, they examined gene expression patterns and identified gene regulatory networks with intragenomic conflict. They observed that genes expressed with paternal bias were more prevalent.

This study sheds light on the genetic control of altruistic behavior and suggests that intragenomic conflict may play a significant role in shaping various traits in honeybees and other species. Understanding the genetic basis behind altruism in honeybees can contribute to our understanding of social behavior in animals.

منابع:
– Molecular Ecology (Journal)
– Pennsylvania State University (Research institution)

